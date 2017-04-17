Police investigate stabbing in southwest Calgary
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 8:08AM MDT
Calgary police are looking for suspects in connection with a stabbing that took place early Monday morning.
Officers were called to the scene at Woodsman Lane in Woodlands at about 2:45 a.m. for reports of a fight among a group of people.
When police arrived, they found a male suffering from a stab wound.
He was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Investigators continue to look for suspects.
