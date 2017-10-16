Members of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit are at a home in the southwest on Monday where a man was found dead on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the home, in the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive S.W., at about 4:45 p.m. after a family member discovered the man's body.

Investigators say the circumstances of his death are considered suspicious.

An autopsy on the victim, who is in his late 20s, is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police remain at the scene.