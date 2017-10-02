CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate suspicious package at Calgary Airport
The departure area outside the airport was cleared of traffic while police investigated a suspicious package.
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 5:44PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, October 2, 2017 9:48PM MDT
Police were called to the Calgary airport on Monday afternoon after a suspicious package was found by an officer outside the departure level.
Emergency crews and the tactical team were called to the scene and police shut down roads in and out of the departure and arrival areas.
The package was discovered by an officer on the roadway at about 5:10 p.m. and the incident caused a few flight delays.
Just before 6:30, police tweeted that the situation had been resolved and the area was being reopened to travellers.
Suspicious package incident at @FlyYYC has been resolved. Thank you for your patience while we re-open the area to vehicle traffic. #yyc— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 3, 2017
There is no word yet on what was in the package.