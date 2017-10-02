Police were called to the Calgary airport on Monday afternoon after a suspicious package was found by an officer outside the departure level.

Emergency crews and the tactical team were called to the scene and police shut down roads in and out of the departure and arrival areas.

The package was discovered by an officer on the roadway at about 5:10 p.m. and the incident caused a few flight delays.

Just before 6:30, police tweeted that the situation had been resolved and the area was being reopened to travellers.

Suspicious package incident at @FlyYYC has been resolved. Thank you for your patience while we re-open the area to vehicle traffic. #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 3, 2017

There is no word yet on what was in the package.