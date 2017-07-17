Police investigate suspicious package in southwest Calgary
Police are investigating a suspicious package found in the 5900 block of 1A Street S.W.
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 8:44AM MDT
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious package found in the southwest on Monday morning.
Officers were called to the scene, in the 5900 block of 1A Street S.W., shortly after 8:00 a.m.
Residents are being warned to stay away from the area.
More to come.
