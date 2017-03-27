Police investigate undetermined death in southeast Calgary
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 5:27AM MDT
Calgary police continue to investigate the death of a man on Sunday afternoon in the downtown core.
Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of 9 Avenue S.E. at about 5:30 p.m. for reports of a man in 20s found dead.
His cause of death is being called 'undetermined' at this time.
An autopsy, scheduled for Monday, is expected to reveal more information.
