An investigation is underway after two young girls told their teacher they witnessed an indecent act near Alex Munro school in Huntington Hills on Tuesday morning.

The elementary-aged girls reported that they were walking past a bus stop near Huntwick Way and 78 Avenue N.E. when they saw a man standing outside of a white truck masturbating. He reportedly made a vulgar remark to the girls before they ran into the school.

The suspect is described as wearing grey pants, a grey shirt and a grey baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.