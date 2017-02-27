Calgary police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing late Sunday night that sent a woman to hospital.

Officers were called to the scene in the 700 block of Whitehill Way N.E. at just before 11:00 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

They say that the victim was attacked outside a home in the area by an unknown number of suspects.

She was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition but she’s since been upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators are canvassing the area for tips and are asking the public for any information they might have about the incident.

Anyone who may know anything is asked to contact police.