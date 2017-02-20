Police investigating fatal C-Train collision in Northeast Calgary
Calgary police investigating after a pedestrian is struck and killed by a C-Train at 36 St & Whitehorn Dr NE
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 9:31PM MST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 9:54PM MST
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a C-Train in northeast Calgary.
It happened around 8:13 p.m. Monday night at 36th Street and Whitehorn Drive Northeast.
Calgary Transit is operating shuttle buses from Rundle to take customers to other Northeast stations.
Police are investigating the incident and asking people to stay away from the area.
More to come …
