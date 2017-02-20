Police investigating fatal CTrain collision in northeast Calgary
Calgary police investigating after a pedestrian is struck and killed by a C-Train at 36 St & Whitehorn Dr NE
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 9:31PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 21, 2017 9:18AM MST
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a CTrain in northeast Calgary.
It happened around 8:13 p.m. Monday night at 36th Street and Whitehorn Drive Northeast.
Calgary Transit is operating shuttle buses from Rundle to take customers to other Northeast stations.
Police are investigating the incident and asking people to stay away from the area.
More to come …
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Police continue to investigate fatal crash involving CTrain
- Memorial for Airdrie boys who fell through thin ice grows
- Southern Alberta theatre group apologizing over ‘culturally insensitive’ characters and costumes
- Calgary man charged with seven counts of fraud
- Expect more illegal border crossings in spring: lawyer