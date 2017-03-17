Police investigating hate graffiti in northwest Calgary park
Hate graffiti was found sprayed throughout an off-leash park in the northwest community of Ranchlands. (Supplied)
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 6:00AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, March 17, 2017 6:01AM MDT
Calgary police are looking for suspects in connection with some hate graffiti that was found throughout an off-leash park in Ranchlands.
The messages, containing insults directed towards Jews and Muslims, were discovered by Glen Tinckler, a resident who was walking his dog.
He reported the find to Crime Stoppers and police and wants to make sure the person or people who posted the messages are apprehended.
“We need to be aware of these things because we want to stop this before it gets a foothold like its seeming to in the rest of the world at this time,” Tinckler said.
Police arrived at the park on Thursday night but are waiting until daylight on Friday to continue their investigation.
