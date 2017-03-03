Calgary police are searching for suspects in connection with a shooting in the northeast community of Redstone on Friday.

Officers were called to the scene on Redstone Avenue N.E. at about 3:40 a.m.

A number of shell casings were found on the ground outside a home on the street, but nothing was found inside.

The home that was shot at is known to police, but they aren’t releasing any details about the residents.

No one was hurt in the shooting and there are no suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.