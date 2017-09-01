CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigating suspicious death in northwest Calgary
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Hawkwood after a man's body was found inside a home on Thursday.
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found inside a Hawkwood home.
Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Hawkwood Boulevard N.W. at about 3:20 p.m. on Thursday to check on the welfare of a resident.
Police aren’t releasing any more details.
An autopsy is scheduled sometime on Friday.