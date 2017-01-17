Police are now investigating a suspicious death in southeast Calgary after a man died of the injuries sustained during a suspected home invasion on Monday night.

Officers were first called to the scene, in the 100 block of Douglasbank Way S.E. at around 8:00 p.m. for reports of a home invasion and assault.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds to his stomach. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the man eventually died of his injuries while in hospital.

Another victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital suffering from lower body injuries. Officials say she was injured when she either jumped or fell from the second story of the home.

EMS officials say she was transported in serious, but stable and non-life threatening condition.

A third victim, another man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are looking for one or two suspects involved in the incident, but they have not released any description yet.

They are also working on determining the victim's involvement with the incident and the events leading up to the police investigation.

Inspector Don Coleman with the Major Crimes Section says the deceased did not live at the home at the centre of the investigation, but the couple injured during the incident did live there.

Coleman said that the three people are known to police.

"I'm not going to go into details why, but police have attended that residence before and the three people we have dealt with overnight, being the two occupants and the decedent, are all known to police."

He says that it is still very early in the investigation and they are working to figure out what happened, but it is a challenge given the amount of people they have spoken with.

"We are still conducting interviews to find out what happened. We've experienced various degrees of cooperation. Part of the challenge in these investigations is determining what part is cooperation and what is not. That takes an enormous amount of investigative effort to corroborate. Once we have a better picture based on the interviews we'll know what's gone on."

The name of the victim has not been released and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637