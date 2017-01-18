A Calgary court is expecting to hear from the first set of investigators in connection with the Douglas Garland murder case on the third day of proceedings in the triple murder trial.

56-year-old Douglas Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

He was charged after police conducted a search of the rural property near Airdrie where he lived with his parents.

On the opening day of the trial on Monday, Garland’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

During proceedings on Tuesday, the court heard from Garland’s father, mother and sister.

Testimony revealed that Garland regularly went to see a psychiatrist and happened to miss a regular appointment around the time the murders took place.

Archie, his father, told the court that he didn’t have many friends but he was not a violent person.

His mother Doreen told the court that he was ‘an unhappy man’.

“He wasn’t the type of person who would come up to me and ask ‘how are you doing?’”

Garland’s sister Patti told the court that the connection to the Liknes family came through her common-law relationship with Alvin’s son Allen.

She said that Douglas was unhappy about business dealings with Alvin and Allen Liknes and that he seemed to become more upset about them as time passed.

Patti testified that she was the one who broke the case for police, identifying the green pickup truck seen in security video as belonging to her brother.

The Crown contends that Garland extensively planned the murders of Alvin and Kathy Liknes, against whom he held a grudge over a failed business venture in regards to a gas pump he worked on with Alvin.

Five-year-old Nathan was at the home at the time Garland put his plan in motion and the prosecution says he incorporated the child into his plan as well.

The trial is scheduled to last five weeks and the Crown is expected to call 60 witnesses to testify, including family members, police and forensic experts.

@CTVInaSidhu and @CTVJKanygin are covering the trial for CTV Calgary.

