Police locate man missing from Scenic Acres
James Charles Boyer, 65, was last seen Saturday, January 28 in Scenic Acres (CPS)
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 12:06PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, January 29, 2017 6:51PM MST
A 65-year-old man who suffers from undisclosed medical conditions has been located.
Police were concerned for the welfare of 65-year-old James Charles Boyer as he was without his required medication.
On Sunday night, police confirmed Boyer has been found and is safe. The CPS thanked the public for assisting with the missing persons investigation.
