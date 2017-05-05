Calgary police locked down a southwest high school on Friday afternoon after receiving reports that a student brought a weapon to school.

Police were called to Ernest Manning High School at about 11:55 a.m. and locked down the facility while they investigated.

They were able to locate the student who was taken into custody at about 1:00 p.m.

Investigators seized an airsoft gun and say there were no threats made to anyone in particular.

The lockdown was lifted soon after and there were no reports of any injuries.

