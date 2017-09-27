CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police look for suspect in armed robbery at convenience store
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 6:51AM MDT
Calgary police are looking for a man who allegedly held up a southeast convenience store with a knife early Wednesday morning.
Investigators say that at about 2:45 a.m., a masked man walked into the Mac’s store on 99 Avenue brandishing a knife.
The clerk handed over the money from the register and the suspect fled the store.
The clerk wasn’t injured in the incident and police are now asking anyone who may have seen something to come forward.