Police were called to a home in in the 100 block of Castleridge Way northeast at about 4:00 a.m. for reports of gunshots and found four women who had been injured.

“Three of them were taken in serious condition but fortunately stable, one was taken in stable, non-life threatening condition, all between the ages of 25 and 45,” said Stuart Brideaux, EMS. “The injuries are consistent with a firearm, it’s not known to EMS what may have occured but what kind of weapon was used that’s part of the investigation of Calgary police.”

Neighbours said the incident was terrifying.

“I heard arguing first, and they're very noisy and loud music, then I heard two shots, then I heard a guy yell, no-no-no don’t shoot, then I heard three more shots, then it was women screaming, men yelling and carrying on and I yelled for my son, and he came running in and I said don’t look out the window they're shooting then police came,” said Ruthie Kelly, neighbour.

“It scared the hell out of me, because if they were shooting in this direction, a bullet could have come and hit my mom sleeping in her bed,” said Bryce Kelly, neighbour. “There's people there all the time, every weekend, he's partying, there's always yelling and screaming in the back out here.”

The neighbours said they are tired of the home being the scene of disruptive activities and the shooting is the last straw.

“I want to see it shut down because these people when they're drinking they have no control,” said Ruthie, who is in a wheelchair and afraid for her safety. “I was very, very frightened, I can't run, I can't hide, my first instinct was to hide when I heard the shooting and I couldn't.”

“It’s just not good for the neighbourhood, there's lot of kids here all the time, you've seen the park here, it’s already full of kids playing all the time,” said Bryce.

Police are interviewing numerous witnesses who were at the home at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.