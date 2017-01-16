Calgary police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle while two children were waiting inside.

At about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to a location in the northeast for reports that a car had been stolen from outside a home.

The vehicle had been left running, but a 15-year-old and a three-year-old were waiting inside.

Someone jumped into the driver’s seat and took off without realizing the pair was in the vehicle.

After a short distance, the thief realized they were still inside. They stopped and ordered them to get out.

The suspect then sped off again, leaving them behind.

The car was eventually found abandoned.

The investigation is ongoing.