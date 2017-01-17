Calgary police are looking for suspects in connection with a serious attack that sent a man to hospital with stab wounds last week.

At about 8:00 p.m. on January 10, 2017, police were called to a scene on Whitlock Close N.E. after witnesses spotted a man being moved out of a truck onto the sidewalk.

The victim, a man in his mid-30s, was taken to hospital in life threatening condition where he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say he was beaten and stabbed, but they aren’t sure where the attack took place.

Acting Staff Sergeant David Keagan says that police have had limited interactions with the victim.

"Our interactions are maybe only a year old with him. It doesn't appear that his interactions with us have had any connection with this event."

As for him providing any information about the attack, Keagan says they haven't had much progress so far.

"Up to the point that he can. He still has some severe medical conditions that is not allowing him to fully cooperate or speak to police. He is doing what he can."

Witnesses say the vehicle involved in the incident was a silver or gray Dodge Ram pickup truck.

A truck of the same make and colour was found burning at about 9:00 p.m. in a laneway behind the 5500 block of Memorial Drive S.E.

Investigators have since determined that the truck was stolen from Airdrie and affixed with a licence plate that was reported stolen in Medicine Hat.

Police say it was deliberately set on fire, but haven’t been able to connect it to the previous stabbing yet.

"We don't see too many of these incidents were vehicles are burnt out in the City of Calgary. The close connection both geographically and in the timeframe would lead us to believe they are but we are still awaiting forensic evidence to support that connection."

Investigators are hoping that public tips will be able to identify the suspects involved in the case.

Anyone with information on these incidents, the truck or the identity of any of the suspects is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637