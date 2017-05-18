Calgary police are looking for a group of suspects involved in a shootout in Saddleridge in mid-March.

On March 17, at about 5:40 p.m., two groups of men began shooting at one another in the intersection of Saddlecrest Park and Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E.

Police say at least six shots were fired in the incident, with two slugs recovered from homes in the area.

Investigators aren’t sure if anyone was hurt in the shooting as no one was found at any hospital needing medical attention.

Two vehicles, a 2007 white Honda Civic and 2015 white Honda Accord, believed to be connected to the incident, were spotted driving away from the scene.

All eight people involved fled the area, but two individuals were arrested after they were found hiding in a residential area.

One has been charged in connection with the incident.

Jasdeep Brar, 21, has been charged with weapons offences.

Investigators have released an image of the shooting, taken by a security camera in the area, and are working to identify and arrest the other six people involved in the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637