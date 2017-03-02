RCMP and the Calgary Police Service are looking for tips to track down who stole a locksmith truck from Airdrie and made off with equipment used to make keys for properties managed by the City of Calgary.

The truck, owned by ABOE Locksmith, a contractor employed by the Calgary Housing Company, was stolen from the parking lot of an apartment building in southwest Airdrie sometime on Monday night.

The work truck was recovered on Tuesday morning on Township Road 264 in Balzac.

When authorities found the truck, they noticed that a number of items had been taken, including equipment and tools used to manufacture keys.

Documents, containing security information about a number of CHC buildings, were also stolen.

City of Calgary officials say that the missing documents do not have any CHC tenant names or personal information on them.

However, the documents, along with the equipment, could give the culprits the ability to create keys for some CHC properties.

As a result, CHC tenants are being notified about the breach.

“Our primary focus is the safety and security of our tenants,” said Sarah Woodgate, President of Calgary Housing Company. “We are working with law enforcement, the Calgary Fire Department, Calgary neighbourhoods and other partners to connect with tenants and offer support. We are working hard to address this situation and are taking steps to reduce the potential for this kind of event to reoccur.”

The CHC says that nothing like this has ever happened before.

Officials say CHC manages 7,300 units in 211 properties where about 25,000 tenants live throughout the City of Calgary.

They aren’t sure how many tenants would be affected by this security breach but they are working to change the locks on many impacted units.

There is no estimate on how many units are affected, but work is expected to take six weeks to complete.

There are no details on where the money to replace the locks will come from.

In the meantime, authorities are increasing the amount of security patrols around CHC properties to ensure the safety of residents and are working with tenants who have identified specific security concerns.

Officials also say that it will be working with all of their contractors to adjust their processes for handling and storing information.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7267.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

Further tenant information can be found by calling 311.