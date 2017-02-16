Police looking for white truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Police are looking for a white truck involved in a hit and run crash on Wednesday night.
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 8:07AM MST
Calgary police are looking for a white pickup truck in connection with a hit and run crash that sent a man to hospital.
Investigators were called to the scene of a crash at Lakeview Drive and 37 Street at around 11:20 p.m.
A man was found at the scene, suffering from a head injury.
He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.
