The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has cleared a police officer of accusations of excessive use of force.

On July 23, 2015, Calgary police officers responded to a disturbance at a home and saw two men struggling with a third man. One of the men said they were trying to remove the third man from the home due to intoxication and violent behavior.

The 20-year-old man was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car.

As the officers gathered information, the man began yelling and demanding to know what was happening. One of the officers opened the rear door of the police vehicle, told the man to get out and attempted to pull him out by the arms.

The man put his feet up against the open vehicle door to resist removal. The officer then punched the man once on the right side of the face. An ambulance was called to help him but he refused treatment. Police wrote him a ticket for public intoxication and dropped him off at the Calgary Drop-In Centre.

The man then sought medical attention on his own and was found to have facial fractures and a possible concussion, and claimed the officer used excessive force.

ASIRT and the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service investigated and decided that the officer involved will not be charged with any criminal offences as the case would not meet the standard for prosecution.