One of the first police officers to attend the scene of the Douglas Garland triple murder trial will be continuing his testimony on Thursday for day four in Calgary.

56-year-old Douglas Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O’Brien.

On the third day of proceedings, the court heard from the first responders to the scene at the Liknes’ home in Parkhill in June 2014.

The court first heard from Constable Trevor Matthes who told the court that while he was initially told that five-year-old Nathan could still be inside the home, he found no trace of him or his grandparents.

Matthes said there were bloodstains throughout the home, with the master bedroom and a spare room soaked in blood.

He also told the court about a dumbbell, stained with blood, found in the hallway leading to the garage.

The court also heard from Constable Derek Alexon, a forensic photographer who said he spent hours taking photos in and around the home.

Alexon said there were bloody footprints throughout the home and DNA samples were taken from Kathy’s toothbrush and Alvin’s razor for later analysis.

The court is also expected to hear from a pair of lock experts.

The Crown said at the beginning of the trial on Monday that the Liknes’ and their grandson Nathan O’Brien were violently take from their beds and killed them on the farm owned by his parents near Airdrie.

Their bodies were burned in a barrel and disposed of, the prosecution says.

The trial is scheduled to last five weeks.