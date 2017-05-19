The Calgary Police Service is interviewing a group of underage suspects in connection with the theft of an SUV, reports of an attack involving pepper spray and a Friday afternoon crash that damaged a parked truck in a southeast neighbourhood.

According to police, a Nissan Pathfinder was reported stolen late Thursday afternoon from a location near the intersection of 28 Street and 12 Avenue Southeast.

On Friday, police received reports of a pepper spray attack that left two people suffering from minor injuries. The suspect vehicle in the pepper spray incident matched the description of the stolen SUV and officers located the vehicle near the intersection of 35 Street and 12 Avenue Southeast.

Ashley Simpson, who has lived in the neighbourhood for just shy of two years, was startled to encounter a police presence after returning home from work.

“I heard a crash and I saw a vehicle coming down the street, the vehicle that’s (over)there – messed up, coming towards the police car,” said Simpson. “The police car kind of turned to block them and the two police officers got out, guns drawn.”

Simpson says two younger males exited the SUV with their hands up and police put the kids on the ground and handcuffed them.

“They took the driver away right away, put him in a truck, then they took out three younger ones and all I heard was they had bear mace,” says Simpson. “I’d say the oldest was about 15, the youngest 10.”

CPS officials say the person who was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle was a 13-year-old boy.

The SUV had collided with a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Clifford Hutchinson. The resident of Albert Park/Raddison Heights returned home to discover his damaged truck.

“I think they’re going to write it off,” said Hutchinson of the extent of the damage. “It’s bent the back axle on the wheel so it’s not drivable.”

Hutchinson was to leave town on Friday night in his truck but the crash altered his plans. “I was going to go to Vancouver but I’m going to have to take another truck now.”

Police continue to investigate the matter. At this time, no charges have been laid against any of the suspects.