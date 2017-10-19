Calgary police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly attacked a girl on her way to school in the southwest on Wednesday morning.

A 13-year-old girl was walking along 89 Street S.W. through the community of Cougar Ridge at about 8:45 a.m. when she was approached by a man who grabbed her arm.

The girl was able to get away from her assailant and ran the rest of the way to school for help.

Police have now released a description of the suspect wanted for questioning in the case:

Caucasian

186 lbs

clean shaven

He was seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black or blue sweatpants.

The victim described him as disheveled and dirty, with a number of holes in the hoodie.

Police encourage parents to talk with their children about safety measures they can take to protect themselves in similar incidents.

They advise:

walking in pairs

staying in busy, well-lit areas

not wearing earbuds or headphones while walking alone

if they are suspicious of someone, trust their instincts and flee the area, or scream to draw attention

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspicious person is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using one of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org