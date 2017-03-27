Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in connection to a shooting in the city’s northeast last month that sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

On February 11, two groups of people got into an argument after they left a house party in the 100 block of Castleridge Way N.E. at about 4:30 a.m.

Police say one man was approached from behind as he walked away from the verbal altercation and was shot a number of times with a handgun.

The suspect jumped into the passenger seat of a white SUV after the shooting and fled the scene.

Investigators say the SUV was driven by a black woman and the suspect is described as:

Black male

Between 16 to 20 years old

168 to 175 cm or 5’6” to 5’9” tall

Lighter skin

Short dark hair

The victim was able to call 911 and was taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the driver to contact them at the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

Talk: 1-800-222-8477

Type: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

Text: 274637