Police release helicopter footage to illustrate danger of stolen vehicles
Calgary Police released footage taken by the HAWCS helicopter while in pursuit of stolen vehicles in the city. (Supplied)
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:08PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:50PM MST
Investigators with the Calgary Police Service are hoping that some dramatic footage taken of suspects fleeing police while in stolen vehicles will raise awareness of the chronic issue in the city.
A great number of the vehicles are stolen without any effort at all on the part of the thieves; one in four of thefts involve a vehicle carelessly left running unattended.
On Wednesday morning alone, police say that 14 vehicles were taken while they were left idling with the keys still inside.
Police say the main risk posed by stolen vehicles is dangerous driving, but they are also used in the commission of other crimes such as robberies, break and enters and drug crimes.
Officials say each stolen vehicle is often much more than a headache and an insurance claim.
Police expend a significant amount of resources to track, recover, investigate and lay charges in connection with each case.
Investigators say that when officers are constantly assigned to investigate stolen vehicles, they are taken away from other priority calls for help.
The Calgary Police Service says that residents can help by:
- Reporting suspicious people and activity to police at 403-266-1234 or 911 if it is a crime in progress
- Never leave a vehicle running and unattended
- Install a remote starter
- Use a steering wheel lock to deter thieves
- Ensure your vehicle is locked at all times and never leave spare keys in or around it
- Never leave children unattended inside a running vehicle
Last year, officials say there were 4,879 stolen vehicles in Calgary, 51 percent more than the number in 2015.
