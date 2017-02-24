The Calgary Police Service has deemed Thursday's morning discovery of a dead 31-year-old man in a vehicle on Centre St. N. as a homicide and investigators are asking for information from the public.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Centre St and 12 Ave. N. following reports of a man in medical distress. Officers arrived and located a car riddled with bullet holes and a dead man inside.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Hussam Ahmad Ismal of Calgary.

Police continue to investigate the matter., Anyone with information regarding suspicious activitiy in the area in the early morning hours of Thursday is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.