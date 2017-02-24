Police release identity of Centre Street N homicide victim
CPS members at the scene of Thursday morning's homicide near the intersection of 12 Avenue and Centre Street N.
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 1:41PM MST
Last Updated Friday, February 24, 2017 1:47PM MST
The Calgary Police Service has deemed Thursday's morning discovery of a dead 31-year-old man in a vehicle on Centre St. N. as a homicide and investigators are asking for information from the public.
At approximately 4:20 a.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Centre St and 12 Ave. N. following reports of a man in medical distress. Officers arrived and located a car riddled with bullet holes and a dead man inside.
The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Hussam Ahmad Ismal of Calgary.
Police continue to investigate the matter., Anyone with information regarding suspicious activitiy in the area in the early morning hours of Thursday is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Calgary police seek suspects in Castleridge area shooting
- Two Calgarians arrested in Edmonton in connection to violent robberies
- Funeral to be held today for MRU instructor killed in plane crash
- Decision expected for Calgary couple accused of killing teenaged son
- Missing Calgary teen located after two-and-a-half month disappearance