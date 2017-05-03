Investigators have released an image of a man who may have information about an altercation at a southwest LRT station last weekend that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the Sunalta CTrain station last Friday at about 11:20 p.m. for reports of a fight between two men.

When emergency crews arrived, they found one man suffering from serious injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday and the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Eric Lavallee.

Investigators secured CCTV footage from the station and have identified a person of interest in the case.

They are asking for the public’s help to find Mark Lecaine and believe he and the victim were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contact Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637