Calgary police are looking for public tips to help them find the suspects who shot a man to death outside a northwest home last year.

Louie Angelo Mojica, 27, died following a shooting in the 200 block of Panamount Way N.W. on August 12, 2016.

He was found in the front seat of a white Dodge Charger but was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

Police say Mojica was the victim of a targeted attack.

Now, investigators have released photos of a minivan used by the offenders in the fatal shooting in the hopes of securing more information that will lead them to make an arrest in the case.

The vehicle is described as a mid-2000s, dark blue Ford Freestar van.

Anyone with information about the murder or the vehicle is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org