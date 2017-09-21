Calgary police are going to be releasing more details into the shooting of a man by a police officer in the northeast community of Mayland Heights on Wednesday night.

The incident began when officers were called to the scene of a domestic incident at a northeast home on Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, they were told the suspect had fled.

Police tracked the male suspect, believed to be in his 30s, to another home, in the 500 block of Markerville Road N.E. later on in the evening.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., the man came out of the garage and the situation escalated, resulting in one of the police officers firing his service weapon.

Residents tell CTV that they heard at least five separate gunshots.

The suspect was taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been notified and has launched an investigation into the matter.