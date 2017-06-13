Calgary police believe there was an altercation inside the home between several people who were known to each other, which escalated to a violent assault.

Police say that led to the deaths of 56-year old Chandrababu Thambu and his 27-year old son Preijanthan Chandrababu, both of Calgary.

Autopsies have been completed but police are publicly releasing their causes of death at this time.

They are Calgary’s eleventh and twelfth homicides of 2017.

Police say the 27-year -old suspect is still in hospital and this person is not a member of the victims’ family but is known to them.

Officers were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Panamount Close N.W. early Saturday morning for reports of a group of four people in medical distress.

When police and EMS arrived at the scene, two men were pronounced dead, a third person was taken to hospital with critical injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment and a fourth person was transported to hospital in serious condition and has since been released.

A fifth person inside the home was uninjured and was interviewed by investigators.