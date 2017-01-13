Calgary police and the family of a 33-year-old man who died after he was seriously assaulted at a southwest home last September are appealing to the public for more information in the case.

Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of 42 Street S.W. at about 11:00 p.m. on September 13, 2016 for reports of a man in medical distress.

“I believe there’s several people that live there, we have spoken to some, the call did come from there, but what went on prior to that is still somewhat up in the air,” said Insp. Don Coleman of the CPS Major Crimes Section.

Trevor Jordan Lomond, 33, of Calgary, was transported to hospital in life threatening condition and died from his injuries a week later.

Sherry Duperre, Lomond’s mother, read a statement to the media at a news conference on Friday saying that he was seriously assaulted and left unconscious in the home.

“I know that he was assaulted because of some of the things I’ve been told by some people reaching out to me with regards to information. I have a hard time comprehending why or most importantly how someone could hurt another person with no regards to the outcome or human life.” she said.

She says her son suffered horrific injuries and that it was the family’s decision to remove him from life support.

“He was beaten to the point where he had severe brain trauma. He would have been clinically brain dead, a vegetative state for the rest of his life. So as a family we had to make the decision if Trevor would want to live in that condition for the rest of his life and we choose, as a family, to take him off of life support. One of the hardest things I have ever had to do,” she said.

Duperre says her son had a ‘heart of gold’ and that he was a father to two children; Jordan,11, and Rachel, 8.

“My family’s world has changed forever, never to be the same again. Pieces of my family and Trevor’s children’s will never be put back in place. I know there are people out there who know something. I’m asking you to please come forward to the police with any information that you may have so that my son, Trevor, and his children can find closure, we can find closure for his death,” said Duperre.

Police also believe there are people out there who may have more information on the events that led up to Lomond’s death.

“I believe the 911 call was made by one of the occupants of the residence. What led up to that, how Trevor got there and what went on there is still very much in question so that’s part of our plea to the public today is there’s for sure people that know what happened to Trevor, who was at that house, and what went on,” said Coleman.

Police say extenuating circumstances caused them to wait four months before announcing that Lomond’s death was a homicide.

“Trevor was murdered,” said Coleman. “We believed it to be a homicide right from the start but sometimes there’s a balance between some of the things we might do investigatively and some information and some things that, it’s nice to put things out to the public so everybody knows about it but sometimes that comes at a bit of a expense to the investigation and you have to make that decision initially if it’s worth it and in this case we chose to further the investigation from the start without putting a bunch of information out to the public that may potentially jeopardize it,” said Coleman.

Police are not sure if it was a random incident and say they believe the assault happened inside the home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637