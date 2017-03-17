Calgary police have released a new security video taken of a suspect who was allegedly posing as a ride share driver and attempted to sexually assault a woman earlier this month.

On March 5, a group of people were standing outside a restaurant in the 300 block of 11 Avenue S.W. when a minivan pulled up to the curb.

The driver identified himself as ride sharing driver and asked if anyone had made arrangements for a ride.

A woman said she had and got into the vehicle with the man.

The suspect then drove the woman to her home where he walked her to her door and made unwanted verbal comments towards her and touched her inappropriately.

The man eventually went back to his vehicle and drove away.

The victim called police soon afterward.

Now, police have discovered additional security video taken from another location near the restaurant that shows the suspect approaching another woman prior to the original incident.

That video shows the suspect getting out of his vehicle and following the woman a short distance down the sidewalk before returning to the van.

The suspect is described as:

lighter-skinned

had a distinct accent

early 30s

approximately 5’10”

a medium build

dark eyes

clean cut with no facial hair

His vehicle is described as a navy blue, 2008 to 2010 Dodge Caravan with cloth seats. It also appeared that there was something hanging from the rear view mirror.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the identity of this man is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: 274637