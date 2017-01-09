Police remind drivers to take extra time and drive to conditions
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 6:05AM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 9:20AM MST
Calgary police are reminding drivers to be careful while on the road because a few centimetres of snow has made conditions treacherous all over the city.
The snow fell late Sunday night and crews have already cleared the main roads of the bulk of the snowfall, but you will still need to take things slow because you won’t be able to stop quickly.
Police were kept busy all weekend, dealing with 23 crashes between 9:00 p.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Four of those crashes involved injuries.
On Monday morning, police say that drivers should take extra time and give themselves a lot of space from other drivers.
CTV Weather Specialist Kevin Stanfield says about three to five centimetres fell in Calgary, with a little more in some isolated areas.
The majority of the storm has moved on, but there could be more snow falling on Monday evening.
For the full weather forecast, go to our weather page.
