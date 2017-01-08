Police rescue dog and cat from southeast storage locker
A dog and a cat were rescued from a storage locker in southeast Calgary on Friday morning
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 5:43PM MST
The Calgary Police Service is investigating after two animals were found trapped in kennels within a secured storage locker in the city’s southeast.
On Friday morning, officers responded to Access Storage in an industrial area in the 4800 block of 80 Avenue S.E. after employees heard unusual noises emanating from a locker.
CPS members cut the lock and entered the unit where they located a dog and a cat inside kennels.
The Calgary Humane Society has accepted care of the animals. The dog and cat are in stable condition.
