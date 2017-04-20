Police resolve situation at Sunalta LRT station
Calgary police have resolved a situation at Sunalta LRT station involving a suspicious package.
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 7:01AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 20, 2017 7:44AM MDT
Calgary police say that there is no danger to the public at Sunalta LRT station and have resolved the situation involving a suspicious package on Thursday morning.
They say the call originally came in at about 6:00 a.m. about a suspicious package found at the station.
The whole area was blocked off and officers scoured the area.
Calgary Transit said shuttle buses were brought in to take care of the hundreds of passengers left stranded because of the incident.
At about 7:30 a.m., police said the situation was resolved and nothing suspicious was found.
The situation at Sunalta LRT station has been resolved without incident. The station has reopened.— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) April 20, 2017
There is no information on what was exactly found at the station.
The Sunalta LRT station has reopened.
