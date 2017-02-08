Police respond to emergency incident in Pincher Creek
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 8:45AM MST
Pincher Creek RCMP say they are responding to an emergency call in the town and are asking the public to avoid the area.
No other information on the incident has been provided.
More to come…
