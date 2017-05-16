Officials have confirmed that a woman has been struck and killed by the CTrain at the Whitehorn LRT Station on Tuesday morning.

EMS say they were called to the scene, at 36 Street and Whitehorn Drive N.E. at about 8:15 a.m.

"Our understanding is the woman was hit at the level crossing just south of the platform as the train was inbound," said EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux. "At this time, it is not entirely certain what may have happened as it is still under investigation."

Police officers say the woman, who was in her 60s, was using her cellphone and had headphones on when she was hit.

They say all of the signals and sounds were functioning properly when the crash took place.

Calgary Transit says shuttle buses are being put in place to help passengers get past the incident.

The identity of the victim has not been released.