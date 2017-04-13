Police search for suspect after girl says she was followed
Police are looking for a suspect who followed a young girl in the neighbourhood of Thorncliffe.
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 10:09PM MDT
Calgary police are looking for a suspect after a 12-year-old girl said she was followed home on Wednesday evening.
The girl reported that she was walking home from a local recreation centre in the neighbourhood of Thorncliffe at about 5:30 p.m. when she noticed that a man was following her.
When she reached her home, she told an adult who then went outside and confronted the man, who fled the scene.
The suspect is described as:
- White
- Early 20s
- Scratches on left side of face
- Wearing jeans and a brown hoodie
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.