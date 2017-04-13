Calgary police are looking for a suspect after a 12-year-old girl said she was followed home on Wednesday evening.

The girl reported that she was walking home from a local recreation centre in the neighbourhood of Thorncliffe at about 5:30 p.m. when she noticed that a man was following her.

When she reached her home, she told an adult who then went outside and confronted the man, who fled the scene.

The suspect is described as:

White

Early 20s

Scratches on left side of face

Wearing jeans and a brown hoodie

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.