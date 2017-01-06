Calgary police are looking for public help as they search for a man wanted on warrants for failing to abide by his curfew while he waits for trial.

Rinato William Toy, 22, was not present at his approved home during two separate curfew checks and did not report to the probation office.

He is facing a manslaughter charge in the stabbing death of Zakariah Abdow, 25, at Stampede Park in 2015. The case is set to go to trial in March.

He is described as:

6 feet or 182 cm tall

175 lbs. or 79 kg.

Black hair and brown eyes

He has a significant history of violent crime and should not be approached.

If you have any information, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.