Calgary police are looking for a group of suspects who allegedly forced their way into a home in Bowness early Tuesday morning.

Officers say six people broke into a home in the 7700 block of 41 Avenue N.W. at about 7:15 a.m.

About three to four adults were inside when the incident took place and police say they knew their attackers.

The group demanded cash but they fled empty-handed before police could respond to the scene.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.