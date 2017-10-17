CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police search for suspects after home invasion in Bowness
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 12:41PM MDT
Calgary police are looking for a group of suspects who allegedly forced their way into a home in Bowness early Tuesday morning.
Officers say six people broke into a home in the 7700 block of 41 Avenue N.W. at about 7:15 a.m.
About three to four adults were inside when the incident took place and police say they knew their attackers.
The group demanded cash but they fled empty-handed before police could respond to the scene.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.