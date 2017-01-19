Investigators are looking for suspects after shots rang out in northwest Calgary on Wednesday night.

At about 8:00 p.m., 911 dispatchers were inundated with calls from people who reported gunfire in the area of 10 Street and 3 Avenue N.W.

Police arrived shortly after and blocked off the area, but didn’t find anyone that had been injured by the shots.

However, they were told by an employee of a nearby restaurant that one of the shots had punched through the wall.

CPS say the bullets likely came from an alleyway across the street and one round had pierced the restaurant’s sign.

Witnesses told police that they heard people behind one of the buildings across the street just before the shots were fired.

Afterwards, they reported hearing people fleeing the scene.

Police have not made any arrests at this point and have not released any descriptions of the suspects.

Investigators do say that the incident could have been a lot worse and it’s amazing that no one was hurt.

They say Kensington, the community where the shooting took place, is a very busy area and there were still people out on the street at the time.

There were no customers inside the restaurant and staff members were in another part of the building when it was shot.