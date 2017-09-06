Calgary police are working to track down a number of suspects who smashed their way into a strip mall in Lake Bonavista and allegedly stole an ATM.

According to police, a white pickup truck crashed through the doors of the shopping centre at around 3:00 a.m.

Once inside, the suspects continued driving down the hallway until they reached an ATM.

The machine was loaded onto the truck and the suspects drove away.

Investigators are now collecting security video from a number of businesses as evidence to see if they can identify the thieves.

The Calgary Fire Department was brought in to check the area and make sure the building didn’t have any structural problems.

No issues were found, but a building inspector is scheduled to do a formal inspection later on Wednesday.

It’s not clear if the mall will be open for customers.