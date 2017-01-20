Two people are wanted by police in relation to a robbery that sent a homeowner to hospital.

It happened on Sunday, January 8th when the suspects went to the victim’s home in response to a personal ad.

Shortly after entering the home, the male suspect pulled out a firearm and was joined by another man and a woman. The trio then assaulted and robbed the victim.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Investigators believe the robbery was random and two individuals are now charged in connection with the incident. Police are still trying to identify the third suspect.

Bradley Zehr, 31, and Caitlyn Weimer, 25, are both wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

Zehr is described as:

White

5’ 5” or 165 cm tall

Slim build

Brown hair and eyes

Weimer is described as:

White

5”5” or 165 cm tall

Medium build

Brown hair and eyes

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.