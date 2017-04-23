Police searching for suspect after hit and run
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 1:17PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 23, 2017 9:13PM MDT
Police said a man was rushed to hospital in potentially life-threatening condition after a hit and run early Sunday morning.
Crews were called to the 700 block of Centre Street southwest just after 2:30 a.m. for reports that a person had been hit by a vehicle.
The man in his 20s suffered head injuries, and police said the vehicle that struck him fled the scene.
There is no description of the vehicle and police are still investigating.