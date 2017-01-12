Police searching for suspect who stole cash register from Cochrane bakery
Police are looking for this man who robbed the Cobb's Bakery store in Cochrane and stole an empty cash register. (Supplied)
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 9:39AM MST
A thief came up empty-handed after he broke into a bakery and nabbed a cash register, Cochrane RCMP say.
At about 1:30 a.m. on December 22, police were called to the Cobb’s Bakery shop in the community after an alarm was triggered.
When they arrived, they found the shop had been broken into.
Security video from the business showed a man gaining access through the front door with a crowbar.
He was then seen stealing a cash register from the counter and fleeing through the rear door.
Business owners say the register had been emptied at the end of the day.
Police are still trying to locate the suspect, who was wearing a Calgary Flames hoodie and white running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Police release helicopter footage to illustrate danger of stolen vehicles
- ASIRT clears officer involved in shooting in downtown core
- B.C. government gives go ahead to Trans Mountain pipeline
- Police searching for suspect who stole cash register from Cochrane bakery
- Train forced to stop after truck crash in southeast Calgary