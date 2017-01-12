A thief came up empty-handed after he broke into a bakery and nabbed a cash register, Cochrane RCMP say.

At about 1:30 a.m. on December 22, police were called to the Cobb’s Bakery shop in the community after an alarm was triggered.

When they arrived, they found the shop had been broken into.

Security video from the business showed a man gaining access through the front door with a crowbar.

He was then seen stealing a cash register from the counter and fleeing through the rear door.

Business owners say the register had been emptied at the end of the day.

Police are still trying to locate the suspect, who was wearing a Calgary Flames hoodie and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.