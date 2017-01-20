Police searching for two people wanted on warrants
Janelle Umpherville and Jason Little are wanted on outstanding warrants.
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 3:15PM MST
A man and woman are wanted on warrants in relation to theft and other charges.
Jason Howard Little, 33, is wanted in relation to one count of possession of stolen property and five additional summonses.
He is described as:
- 5’5” or 165 cm tall
- Slim build
- Short-cropped brown hair
- Short goatee
- Brown eyes.
Janelle Brianne Umpherville, 26, is wanted on warrants for failure to comply with recognizance conditions and theft under $5,000.
She is described as:
- 5’4” or 163 cm tall
- Slim build
- Black hair
- Brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where they are is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- One person in hospital after stabbing in N.E. Calgary
- Police search for suspects in violent robbery
- Outrage over store’s confederate flag display prompts Calgarian to buy out stock
- Fire crews extricate injured gravel truck driver following rollover near Balzac
- One arrested in connection with stabbing in southwest Calgary