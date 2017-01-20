A man and woman are wanted on warrants in relation to theft and other charges.

Jason Howard Little, 33, is wanted in relation to one count of possession of stolen property and five additional summonses.

He is described as:

5’5” or 165 cm tall

Slim build

Short-cropped brown hair

Short goatee

Brown eyes.

Janelle Brianne Umpherville, 26, is wanted on warrants for failure to comply with recognizance conditions and theft under $5,000.

She is described as:

5’4” or 163 cm tall

Slim build

Black hair

Brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where they are is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.